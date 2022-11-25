Shots fired at Chicago police in Back of the Yards: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at Chicago police officers Thanksgiving night in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

CPD officers responded to a shots fired call just after 10:30 p.m. in the 4800-block of South Justine Street and saw a group of people standing outside.

A male suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots in an officer's direction, CPD said.

The group then fled into a home on the block, and officers followed them, according to CPD.

RELATED: Hundreds line streets in Bradley to welcome home officer shot in line of duty nearly 1 year ago

One person was seen dropping a handgun in the hallway before running into an apartment, police said.

No one was in custody Friday morning, and area detectives are investigating.

No officers were injured in the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood