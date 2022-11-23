WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bradley, Illinois welcomes home officer shot in line of duty nearly 1 year ago: Watch Live

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 8:31PM
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Procession welcomes injured Bradley officer home

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Bradley police officer who was critically injured in a deadly shooting nearly a year ago is finally going home.

Hundreds of people lined the streets as Officer Tyler Bailey received a hero's welcome home with a procession Wednesday afternoon. His first stop will be at the Bradley police station.

Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey.

SEE ALSO | Bradley police officer Tyler Bailey out of ICU 23 days after being shot, family says

The village's mayor is inviting the whole community to the homecoming.

Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic were shot last December. Rittmanic was killed. Eight people have now been charged in the case.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.