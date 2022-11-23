Bradley, Illinois welcomes home officer shot in line of duty nearly 1 year ago: Watch Live

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Bradley police officer who was critically injured in a deadly shooting nearly a year ago is finally going home.

Hundreds of people lined the streets as Officer Tyler Bailey received a hero's welcome home with a procession Wednesday afternoon. His first stop will be at the Bradley police station.

Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey.

The village's mayor is inviting the whole community to the homecoming.

Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic were shot last December. Rittmanic was killed. Eight people have now been charged in the case.