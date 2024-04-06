Victim drove himself to hospital, police say

Man, 34, shot while driving in South Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34 year-old man was hit by gunfire as he was driving in the city's South Loop.

Chicago police said they responded to 24th and State Street at around 2:39 a.m.

Investigators said someone opened fire on the victim from a silver sedan.

The victim was shot in the knee but was able to drive himself to Insight Hospital at 25th and Michigan. He was last listed in good condition, police said.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.