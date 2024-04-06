WATCH LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 6, 2024 11:08AM
Man, 20, shot, robbed in Bronzeville, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot in an armed robbery early Saturday on South Prairie Ave. in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and robbed on the city's south side early Saturday.

Chicago police said it happened at about 12:04 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Prairie. That's in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old man was approached by another man who demanded his belongings and shot him.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the knee, police said. He was last listed in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

