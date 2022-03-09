Boy, 17, charged in South Shore shooting that killed security guard after leaving work at WGN-TV

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a security guard for WGN-TV was shot and killed Monday afternoon. She had just left work and stopped for gas in the South Shore neighborhood before the shooting.The boy was arrested just after 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 6900-block of South East End Avenue, Chicago police said Wednesday.CPD said he was identified as one of the suspects who contributed to 35-year-old Salena Claybourne's death.The boy ran from the scene, but responding officers found him and took him into custody.Claybourne was inside her car around 3 p.m. Monday in the 6700-block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a black car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.Her family said she was in uniform at the time of the shooting, and they believe she may have been the target of an attempted carjacking. They said she was just blocks from home at the time of the shooting.Claybourne, 35, was struck in her shoulder and face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.Claybourne's family in Alsip said they have tried for years to get her to leave the city because of the violence, and she was actually planning to move to another neighborhood at the end of March.Her family is devastated by their loss and unable to make sense of how and why she died."My heart is breaking so. I don't know how I'll get through. I don't," her mother Donna Marie Claybourne said."All my favorite things, all things me and my mom had in common will now actually make me cry. They used to make me laugh," her daughter Saiaan Claybourne said.At least two people of interest were being questioned, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon.Claybourne worked for Allied Universal Security and was posted at WGN-TV Studios, according to the station.The station released a statement saying, "Salena was very friendly, thoughtful, hardworking and a member of the WGN family. Such a tragic loss; she will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."Claybourne had just turned 35 last week and was the youngest of six siblings. She leaves behind two teenage daughters."It sent a shockwave through our whole family. There's no words or anything that anybody can say to console us right now because a piece of us is gone," her sister Alexsia Claybourne said.South Shore has had 16 shootings so far this year through Saturday, according to police statistics. That's about 35% fewer than the same time last year, when there were 21 shootings, but still more than the 11 shootings reported in 2020.The teenager is due in court Wednesday on the murder charge.