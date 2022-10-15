Chicago shooting: Woman shoots man stabbing another woman in East Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot after stabbing a woman on the city's West Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

A 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue at about 8:17 p.m. when a 62-year-old man approached and swung a knife, striking her, police said. Another woman, 54, then arrived on the scene and shot the man multiple times.

The 33-year-old stabbing victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with injuries to her hand and thigh, police said. The man was transported to the same hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

The 54-year-old was taken to the Area Three police department. No one else was injured.

Police have not provided further information about the incident.