chicago shooting

Stroger Hospital shooting: Chicago Fire Department paramedic shot while tending to patient, CPD says

Stroger Hospital located on Ogden Avenue in Illinois Medical District
By Maher Kawash
CFD paramedic shot while tending to Stroger patient: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was shot Saturday night, while taking care of a patient in the emergency room at Stroger Hospital, Chicago police said.

CPD said a suspect in an older model green Buick fired shots at the hospital in the 1900-block of Ogden Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. and then sped off.

A bullet hit the bill of the baseball-style hat the paramedic was wearing, police said. The individual is expected to be OK, CFD said.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: CPD officer recovering at home after shot in South Shore; 1 killed, teen wounded

The shooting, which shattered glass at the hospital, appeared to result in a chaotic situation.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

About 10 minutes later, two men, 28 and 31, were outside when they were shot by someone in a vehicle about 10:25 p.m. in the 2300-block of West Warren Boulevard, police said.

The older man was shot in the chest and arm, and was taken to Stroger, where he died, police said.

The younger man was shot in the right heel, and was also taken to Stroger, where he was in good condition, police said.

Chicago police said there is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

