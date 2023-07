Surveillance video captured the suspect in a deadly Chicago shooting that happened in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new surveillance video in a West Side murder case on Friday.

Investigators said the video shows a man wanted for a murder that happened in Lawndale back on June 23.

It happened in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street just before 6:20 p.m. A male person of an unknown age was shot to death.

Police asked anyone who thinks they recognize the man to contact them at (312) 746-8252.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood