2 suspects released without charges in Loop attempted jewelry store robbery on Wabash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suspects were released without charges in connection to an attempted robbery at a downtown Chicago jewelry store.

The attempted robbery and shooting happened Saturday just before 11 a.m. in the 0-100-block of North Wabash Avenue in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The offender entered a Loop business and unsuccessfully attempted to take property, police said. Another person with a FOID card and a Concealed-Carry License drew their firearm and shot the offender.

The attempted robbery suspect fled the scene, but was located by police nearby and arrested. They were taken to a hospital where they were initially reported to be stable with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police could be seen investigating inside and around the Chicago Landmark Diamond Center jewelry store.

No one else was injured in the robbery or shooting. No further information was immediately available.

