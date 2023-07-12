Chicago shooting: 16-year-old girl fatally shot in eye on West Side ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl killed i a shooting in the city's Austin neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified.

Chicago police said around 8:15 p.m. in the 5000-block of West Washington Avenue, a 16-year-old girl got involved in an argument with a man.

The man pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the eye before fleeing the scene.

The girl was taken to Loretto Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The girl has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jamica Wright.

A witness told police the girl also had a firearm at the time of the shooting.

No one is currently in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

