Chicago shooting: Man shot to death inside Family Dollar in Austin, police say

A man was killed in a Family Dollar shooting in Austin, Chicago on Friday, the police department said.

A man was killed in a Family Dollar shooting in Austin, Chicago on Friday, the police department said.

A man was killed in a Family Dollar shooting in Austin, Chicago on Friday, the police department said.

A man was killed in a Family Dollar shooting in Austin, Chicago on Friday, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a Family Dollar on the West Side on Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood's 5400 block of West Chicago Avenue just before 1:40 p.m.

A 43-year-old man was inside the store when someone approached him before taking out a gun and opening fire, police said.

Police said the victim, shot in his body multiple times, was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and and area detectives are investigating.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.