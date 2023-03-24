A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in the 5300 block of W. Division in the Austin neighborhood around 8:32 a.m., Chicago police said.

Teen killed, another injured when argument leads to shooting on Chicago's West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One teen was killed and another was hurt in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday morning.

The two victims, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were shot by someone they got into an argument with in the 5300 block of W. Division in Austin around 8:32 a.m., Chicago police said.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot several times and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

The 17-year-old victim is in serious condition at Stroger after being shot in the groin, buttocks and thigh, police said.

Area Five detectives are speaking to a person of interest, police said.