WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen killed, another injured when argument leads to shooting on Chicago's West Side, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 24, 2023 4:36PM
Argument leads to deadly shooting on Chicago's West Side: police
EMBED <>More Videos

A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in the 5300 block of W. Division in the Austin neighborhood around 8:32 a.m., Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One teen was killed and another was hurt in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday morning.

The two victims, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were shot by someone they got into an argument with in the 5300 block of W. Division in Austin around 8:32 a.m., Chicago police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot several times and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

The 17-year-old victim is in serious condition at Stroger after being shot in the groin, buttocks and thigh, police said.

Area Five detectives are speaking to a person of interest, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW