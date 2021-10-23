chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 5 people shot at Chatham liquor store near 79th, Cottage Grove

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

5 shot near Chatham liquor store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot at a liquor store in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Friday evening.

Chicago police said a group of people were standing outside in the 800-block of E. 79th St. around 8:46 p.m. when someone fired shots and fled the scene.

All five victims were rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

One man, whose age wasn't known, is in critical condition after being shot once in the arm, investigators said.

A 50-year-old woman was shot in the arm, a 50-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and a 43-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, police said. A fifth female victim was shot in the thigh. All were said to be stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chathamchicagochicago shootingchicago violencechicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot by spouse, sources say
Family still seeks answers in 2015 cold case murder of aspiring model
Feds charge 13, tie street gang to 19 murders across 2 decades
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News