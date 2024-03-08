2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, Thursday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, in the Brighton Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The two victims were driving on Archer Avenue when a man inside a tan-colored SUV fired a gun at them, police said.

The victims' vehicle crash after the shooting. A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and a 43-year-old man was shot in the face and chest, police said. Both victims were initially reported to be in critical condition were taken to local hospitals.

The offender's fled from the scene in their SUV after the shooting.

The 31-year-old Chicago man later died at the hospital. He was been identified as David Villarreal-Zapata by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.