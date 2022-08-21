WATCH LIVE

6-year-old girl shot in arm in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
29 minutes ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot on the South Side Saturday night.

The girl was near the street around 6:30 p.m. in the 7200-block of S. Racine Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

The girl was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

