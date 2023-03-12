Chicago shooting: Robbery victim shot, critically injured on Near South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A robbery victim was shot Chicago's Near South Side on Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 8:09 a.m., police said.

Police said a 21-year-old man was outside when someone approached him and demanded his property before opening fire.

The victim, shot in both thighs, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The offender fled the scene with the victim's property.

No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

