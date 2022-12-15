Chicago shooting: Man critically hurt after shot on #79 CTA bus, fire officials say

A man is in critical condition after being shot while on a CTA bus Wednesday, according to Chicago fire officials.

The 40-year-old man was a passenger on the #79 bus heading eastbound near 79th Street and Kimbark when two men boarded the bus. The three men were involved in an argument when one of the offenders allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the right leg and buttocks, CPD said.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and no other injuries were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

