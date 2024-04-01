Chicago shooting: 3 men shot, 1 killed on South Side sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot, one fatally, on a South Side sidewalk on Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Rosemoor neighborhood's 700 block of East 104th Street just before 11:45 a.m.

The men were standing on the sidewalk when someone approached them from an alley and opened fire, police said.

Police said a 64-year-old man, shot in his head, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other men, 35 and 53 years old, were shot multiple times in their upper bodies, police said. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene in a black pickup truck.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood