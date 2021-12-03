chicago shooting

Chicago shooting near Garfield CTA Red Line station injures 3: CPD

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago shooting in Fuller Park near the Garfield CTA Red Line station that injured three people Friday began as a drug deal, according to police sources.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 200-block of West Garfield Boulevard on a sidewalk near the CTA station.

Police said two of the victims, both 32-year-old men, were approached on the sidewalk by two adult male suspects.

One man was shot in the right side of his stomach, and the other in his lower back. Both are at University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.



Police later said that a third victim, a 43-year-old man, took himself to U of C Hospital with gunshot wounds to the thigh. He was initially reported to be in good condition.

Police initially said the suspect demanded their shopping bags and personal items, and when the victims refused, they were shot. Further investigation revealed the encounter was part of a drug deal, police sources said.

The CTA said it does not appear that the victims were CTA customers. But one woman who said she uses the station daily said she arms herself with mace so that she doesn't become a victim.

"People work hard for their money, you know, it's not given to them," CTA rider Jeanette Hattn said. "You have to earn your money, and they need to go out and do the same thing. Earn their money."

The shooting took place in view of CTA cameras. Police have not yet released a description of the suspects.

No one is currently in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
