Chicago shooting: Man shot to death at gas station on South Side, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 16, 2023 2:35AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting at a South Side gas station, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened at East 100th Street and South Michigan Avenue just after 4:20 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was near the entrance when he was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

