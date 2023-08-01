WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 78-year-old man shot while crossing street near 69th Street CTA station, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 12:43AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 78-year-old man was shot while crossing the street near a South Side CTA station on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, near the 69th Street CTA Red Line station, at about 5:30 p.m.

Two vehicles were traveling eastbound on 69th Street when someone inside a black Jeep opened fire on a green-colored Camero, police said. The 78-year-old man was caught in the crossfire, and suffered a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

