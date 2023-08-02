Chicago shooting: At least 3 shot, including child, in Auburn Gresham, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said at least three people were injured, including a child, in a shooting in Auburn Gresham.

The Chicago Fire Department said there were at least two shooting scenes along 81st Street, while other reports indicated there may be three scenes.

Fire officials said a male was shot at 81st and Elizabeth, and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials said a female and a child were shot at 81st and Ashland. The female was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, while the child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

There were also reports of shots fired at 81st and Throop, though CFD did not say if anyone was injured at that intersection.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings were not immediately clear. The ages of the people who were injured have not been released.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting.

