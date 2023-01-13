WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man critically injured inside Roseland store, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, January 13, 2023 1:00AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was critically injured in a shooting inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening.

CPD said just before 5:43 p.m. a 23-year-old man was inside a store in the 11000-block of South Michigan Avenue when he was shot in the head and the chest.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances of the shooting, nor any descriptions of a suspect. It was not immediately know if the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.

