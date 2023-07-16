Chicago shooting 5 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park drive-by on Washington

One person is dead and four others were injured in a drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park overnight, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and four others were injured in a drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park overnight, Chicago police said.

Police said they responded to report of a person shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the 4000-block of West Washington Street. When they arrived they found a 40-year-old woman shot multiple times. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four other people were also injured in the shooting. A 38-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 39-year-old man was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 38-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old man was struck in the leg and foot and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police said one of the victims told them the shooter was in a car when they opened fire. No description of the car was immediately available.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing.

