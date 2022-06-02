police shooting

Chicago shooting: U.S. Marshal, K-9 wounded in shootout involving CPD in Belmont Cragin

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. Marshal and a K-9 were wounded in a shootout involving Chicago police in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side Thursday, officials said.

Chicago police said shots were fired at and by CPD in the 5200-block of Belmont with U.S. Marshals present.

The K-9 was rushed to MedVet, a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital. Chicago fire officials said an ambulance was called to the veterinary clinic for a U.S. Marshal who was also shot in the hand.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting. It's not known if any suspects are in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
