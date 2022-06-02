Chicago shooting: U.S. Marshal, K-9 wounded in shootout involving CPD in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. Marshal and a K-9 were wounded in a shootout involving Chicago police in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side Thursday, officials said.
Chicago police said shots were fired at and by CPD in the 5200-block of Belmont with U.S. Marshals present.
The K-9 was rushed to MedVet, a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital. Chicago fire officials said an ambulance was called to the veterinary clinic for a U.S. Marshal who was also shot in the hand.
Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting. It's not known if any suspects are in custody.
