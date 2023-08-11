Chicago shooting: Tow truck driver shot in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tow truck driver was shot on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Little Village neighborhood's 3300 block of West Cermak Road just after 2 a.m. The 35-year-old man was driving when he heard shots fired and felt pain.

The victim, shot in the torso, was transported to Mount Sinai hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

