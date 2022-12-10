Man dies after shooting, fiery crash into dumpster in Logan Square: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The incident happened in the Logan Square neighborhood's 2700 block of North Pulaski Road at about 1:10 a.m., police said. Someone inside a vehicle started shooting at a man inside another vehicle.

The man then crashed into a dumpster and his vehicle caught fire, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

