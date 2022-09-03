Man killed after ambushed, shot multiple times in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the back in West Garfield Park Friday, according to Chicago police.

The man was standing on the sidewalk around 6:30 p.m. in the 4400-block of West Jackson Boulevard when two vehicles approached, and multiple offenders jumped out and fired shots at the victim, police said.

RELATED: 2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.