Man shot outside West Lawn daycare, fire department says

A man was seriously to critically injured in a shooting outside a Southwest Side daycare, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured in a shooting outside a Southwest Side daycare Monday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

The shooting happened outside the Linzeyland Learning Center daycare near West 60th Street and South Pulaski. There is a large police presence outside the daycare center, with the investigation apparently focused on a blue SUV that's park on Pulaski at 60th.

Parents said they got a text message from the daycare around 3:05 p.m. saying there had been an "incident" outside the center that would necessitate the daycare closing early. Parents said the message said the incident happened during the children's naptime.

Chicago fire officials said an adult man was shot inside of a car and taken to Christ Hospital in serious to critical condition.

ShotSpotter technology picked up to 20 gunshots in the incident. No one in the daycare was injured.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting or the circumstances that led to it. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody.