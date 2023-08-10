Chicago shooting: Man shot while driving in West Town, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving on the West Side early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Town neighborhood's 1600 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

A 24-year-old man was driving when a sliver Kia pulled up, and someone inside fire shots, police said.

The victim, who suffered a graze wound to his shoulder, was transported to St Mary of Nazareth Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

