Chicago shooting: Man shot while trying to buy car from social media in Sheridan Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while trying to buy a car on the North Side on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Sheridan Park neighborhood's 4400 block of North Malden Street just after 3 p.m., police said.

Police said a 24-year-old man was trying to purchase a vehicle from a social media marketplace. When he arrived, two people pulled out a gun and demanded his property.

Police said the man tried to run away, but the offenders, identified only as male, fired shots, striking him in the chest. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

