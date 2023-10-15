WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Suspect in custody after security guard shot in West Chatham, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 15, 2023 12:30AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard was critically injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Chatham neighborhood's 0-100 block of West 79th Street at about 4:25 p.m.

Someone shot a man, who is a security guard, before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim, shot in the neck area, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspected shooter was later taken into custody in the nearby 7900 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Charges are pending and detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

