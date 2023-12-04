Chicago shooting: 60-year-old woman shot, critically injured inside Portage Park home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone shot into a 60-year-old woman's Northwest Side home on Sunday evening, leaving her critically injured, Chicago police said.

Police said the woman was in her Portage Park residence in the 5200 block of West Cullom Avenue when a male suspect, whose age was not immediately known, fired shots around 8:30 p.m.

The victim, shot once in her pelvis and twice in her abdomen, was transported to Illinois Masonic hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

