Chatham shooting: 2 wounded after gunman opens fire inside Chinese food restaurant, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are hurt after a shooting inside a South Side take-out Chinese food restaurant Saturday.

Shots rang out just before 12:30 p.m. inside the restaurant located in a strip mall in the 600-block of E. 79th Street, according to police.

Witnesses told investigators it happened at See Thru Chinese Kitchen in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

Police said an 18-year old man and a 24-year old woman were inside the restaurant when an unidentified gunman walked into the eatery and began firing, striking both victims.

At least one of the bullet passed through a wall the restaurant shares with a nail salon, where customers and workers had to hit the deck to avoid getting hurt.

"The first time I hear like three time gunshot," said Christine Tin, who works in the strip mall. "At first, I though it must be a robbery, then after I hear like seven times more straight."

The 18-year old man was brought to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back and is now listed in good condition.

The 24-year old woman was also struck in the back and was able to drive herself to a nearby hospital. She's listed in fair condition.

So far, the Area 2 police detectives' investigation into the attack is just getting underway and so far, no one is in custody and no arrests have been made.