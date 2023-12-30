Chicago shooting: 19-year-old man shot to death inside vehicle in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's West Side on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 5200 block of West Madison Street at about 1:45 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle with four other people, police said. One of those people, identified only as male, fired a single gunshot, striking the victim.

The shooter and two other people then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Police said the victim was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

