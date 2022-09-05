Chicago shooting: 4 critically wounded after shot in South Chicago, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Chicago Sunday.

Chicago fire responded to the 8600-block of South Kingston Avenue around 6:48 p.m. and found four males shot, all in critical condition, according to officials.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 40 shot, 5 fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across city, police say

Two of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the other two were transported to Christ Hospital.

No other details have been provided at this time.