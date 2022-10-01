Chicago shooting: 14-year-old shot while walking in Burnside, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was shot on the city's South Side on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Burnside neighborhood's 800 block of East 87th Place at about 1:27 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old was walking when an unknown person approached them from behind and opened fire.

The teen was shot in the leg and shoulder and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

