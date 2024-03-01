Off-duty sheriff's officer working as security guard, would-be robber get in shootout in Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty sheriff's police officer got into a shootout with a would-be robbery on Chicago's South Side on Friday morning.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood near East 115th Street and South State Street just before 9:15 a.m.

Two suspects, identified only as male, got out of a vehicle and approached the victims before announcing a robbery, police said.

That's when a shootout ensued between the suspects and an off-duty sheriff's police officer, who was working as a security guard at the location.

No one was struck by gunfire.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot and were placed into custody a short time later, police said. A weapon was recovered.

The CPD Investigative Response Team is investigating. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood