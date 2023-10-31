Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy shot to death in Stoney Island Park parking lot, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot to death in a South Side parking lot on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood's 1900 block of East 87th Street just before 4 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the back and right leg, police said.

The victim was transported in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

