14-year-old girl shot in neck on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was shot in South Deering Thursday.

Chicago police said the girl was standing near the street around 4:50 p.m. in the 2900-block of E. 97th Street when she was struck in the neck by gunfire.

It was not immediately clear whether she was approached by someone or whether she was struck by a stray bullet. Police have not said whether she was the intended target.

The girl was taken to Trinity Hospital, initially reported in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police detectives is ongoing.

