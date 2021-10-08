chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 2-year-old girl, man wounded in Gresham drive-by

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shell casings lined a street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood where a 2-year-old girl and a man were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday.

The little girl was in her mother's arms when Chicago police said a silver-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire, spraying bullets just after 5 p.m. in the 8400 block of S. Sangamon St.

The 2-year-old girl was struck in the arm and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. The man, 25, was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was also in good condition.

The child was hit in the arm as the family tried to take cover from the gunfire. The bullets also hit two cars and a nearby home.

Police sources said someone returned fire in the neighborhood, firing an AK-47 back at the drive-by shooter.

It was the return fire that police said triggered the ShotSpotter alert. Neighbors who heard the barrage of bullets called 911.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
More TOP STORIES News