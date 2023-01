Shots fired outside Ukrainian Village grocery store, prompting SWAT response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gunfire was reported Sunday outside a grocery store in Ukrainian Village where a person was killed just two weeks ago.

SWAT teams responded to the call of shots fire outside the Mariono's on Chicago Avenue just west of Damen, according to police.

A store manager said nobody was hit by the shots, which appeared to come from the street.

Last Month, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the same store.

