Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy fatally shot in head on South Side, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 20, 2023 3:18AM
Teen boy fatally shot in head on South Side: Chicago police
A Chicago shooting left a teen boy killed in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue on the South Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was fatally shot in his head on Chicago's South Side on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue at about 6:51 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was shot in his head and chest.

The victim was transported in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died, police said.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

