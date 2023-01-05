Chicago shooting in Walmart parking lot injures 3, 1 critically, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the victims were loading groceries into their car in the parking lot of the store in the 10900-block of South Doty Avenue when a dark-colored sedan drove by and a person or persons inside opened fire.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and taken to a local hospital in good condition. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right forearm and taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Despite the shooting, the Walmart remains open though a large swath of the parking lot is cordoned off for the investigation.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

