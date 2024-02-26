Chicago shooting: 4 shot, 1 killed in West Chatham, CFD spokesperson says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and three others were critically injured in a South Side shooting on Sunday night, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

The CFD spokesperson said the shooting happened in the West Chatham neighborhood's 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

One person was killed. They were transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

Two other people were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A fourth person was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

