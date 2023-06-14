Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4300 block of West Adams Street just before 1 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when someone shot him in the legs. He also suffered a graze wound to his head.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

