Chicago shooting: 61-year-old man shot to death in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 61-year-old man was fatally shot on the West Side on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

The victim was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the back, police said.

Police said the man was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

