WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: 61-year-old man shot to death in West Garfield Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 30, 2023 1:15AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 61-year-old man was fatally shot on the West Side on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

The victim was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the back, police said.

Police said the man was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW