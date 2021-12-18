surprise

Chicago children who are victims of gun violence given Christmas surprise

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago child victims of gun violence get Christmas surprise party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago children who have been victims of gun violence were surprised with gifts, food and fun as part of an early Christmas celebration Friday.

"These children have been through so much," said Andrew Holmes, community activist and head of the Andrew Holmes Foundation. "We want to do something to change that pain.

Holmes has been an advocate for victims of violence for years. He organized the party with the Schofield Foundation and other groups.

"It's uplifting for the police to be here too, supporting us," said Rushonda Walker, mother of Damia Sheppard. "I loved it, our kids were enjoying themselves."

Sheppard, 8, was shot in the arm in July while inside a relative's home. Outside, her mom was grazed shielding her baby brother. Another relative was shot and did not survive.

"I don't think it's fair, because they wouldn't like it if it happened to them," Sheppard said.

RELATED: Roseland shooting that killed woman, wounded child captured on security video

"This has been a rough year, it really has," said Walker.

Six-year-old Aubrey Broughton survived a shooting last August that killed her sister Serenity. Today she was showered with gifts.

RELATED: 'She didn't even get a chance to fight': Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side

Two-year-old Ella Harris, sleeping soundly after the day's activities, was shot in the arm in October.

"No 2-year-old baby at all should have to experience anything like that," said her father Everett Harris. "I'm just grateful she's still here and I'm able to take care of her, her and my other daughter as well."

Friday's party served as a little distraction and a little bit of light as the children and their families try to heal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoenglewoodchildrenchristmas giftchicago shootingchicago crimechristmaspartychicago violencesurprisefeel goodchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURPRISE
Dunkin' customer surprises beloved employee with new home
Husband surprised by kiss cam pregnancy announcement | VIDEO
Disney surprises principal with trip of a lifetime
Young heart transplant recipient gets special surprise
TOP STORIES
IL reports 10,765 new COVID cases, 52 deaths; Chicago shows canceled
River North shooting leaves 2 seriously injured
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
West Aurora High School gun photo leads to hours-long scare
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'
Chicago shooting kills man, injures 14-year-old boy in Pullman
White Christmas chances melting for most of US since 1980
Show More
Donations-filled trucks set to leave Chicago for KY tornado victims
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years at 3M signatures
TikTok school shooting threat unfounded, no violence materializes
New details of govt. plan to track down, arrest 4 of El Chapo's sons
Astroworld Festival victims' cause of death revealed
More TOP STORIES News