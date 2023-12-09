Chicago police said a woman was shot to death near a motel on the Southwest Side Thursday night.

39-year-old woman identified after fatal shooting outside SW Side motel, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was shot to death near a motel on the Southwest Side Thursday night has now been identified.

Officers responded to the 7700-block of South Cicero Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. and found a woman with gunshot wounds to the neck and back, police said.

The victim has been identified as Virginia Rios, 39, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

A witness told police that the victim was in a verbal altercation with a male suspect who took out a handgun and shot her before fleeing.

Rios was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood