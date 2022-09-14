WATCH LIVE

Multiple people shot inside Washington Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
7 minutes ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple people were shot in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that "multiple people" had been shot in the park around 8 p.m. The exact number of people shot was not immediately known. Chicago fire officials said it was at least four people.

Police did not have information about the victims' conditions. Several were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

It was not immediately known if anyone is in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago for updates.

